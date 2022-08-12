2022 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Brantley Bulldogs

By Nick Brooks
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANTLEY, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Bulldogs look to continue the dominance at the 1A level in the 2022 season. The team looking for a state championship after falling in the semis the past two seasons.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Two arrested in bank fraud scam
Two arrested in bank fraud scam
Opp Police cancel Missing and Endangered Person Alert
City mum on employees gone in feeding scandal
How many left city jobs in corruption scandal? City won’t say.
Jeffrey Watford booking photo.
Dothan man indicted on charges he set downtown fires
Kenneth Young, age 61, was arrested and charged with Shooting into an Unoccupied Dwelling, 2nd...
Enterprise man charged after shots fired into home

Latest News

Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Andalusia Bulldogs
2022 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Andalusia Bulldogs
Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Andalusia Bulldogs
Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Andalusia Bulldogs
FILE - Bill Russell, left, star of the Boston Celtics is congratulated by coach Arnold "Red"...
NBA retires Russell’s No. 6 jersey permanently leaguewide
Jabre Barber sight to see in 2022
Former Dothan Wolve turning heads for the Troy Trojans