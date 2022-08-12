2022 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Brantley Bulldogs

BRANTLEY, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Bulldogs look to continue the dominance at the 1A level in the 2022 season. The team looking for a state championship after falling in the semis the past two seasons.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.