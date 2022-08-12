2022 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Andalusia Bulldogs

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Andalusia Bulldogs are looking to break the spell in 2022 as the team has lost in the semifinals five of the last seven seasons under head coach Trent Taylor. Taylor says this team is something special in every aspect.

