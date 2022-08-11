WCCD to offer free hospitality food and beverage service training

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Wallace Community College-Dothan (WCCD) will begin offering a free Food and Beverage Services training course as a pilot program for the Alabama Community College System Innovation Center in partnership with the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce, Visit Dothan, Wiregrass Rehabilitation Center, Southeast AlabamaWorks, and Izell Reese. The Food and Beverage Services training program will be a two-day course designed to help fill local workforce needs in the hospitality industry.

The first Skills for Success Food and Beverage Services training course will happen over two Saturdays. The first session was held on August 6th. The first day of training, held at WCCD, was online theory-based training. The second training date of August 13th will allow participants to complete hands-on skills lab at the kitchen facilities at Wiregrass Rehabilitation Center.

The Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce and Southeast Alabama Works are helping to promote the program in the community and Visit Dothan has committed funding to help recruit course participants as well as business and industry partners.

“Wallace Community College-Dothan is excited to join with local partners to bring this free, rapid training to the Wiregrass area,” said Joe Johnson, WCCD Director of Workforce Development. “The course will allow participants who are currently employed an opportunity to quickly upskill or allow those not currently employed in the Hospitality industry the opportunity to gain the necessary skills to begin a new career. The Food and Beverage Services course is a great example of short-term training that can lead to long-term results. We are thankful for the partnerships that have been forged in the community to bring the course to fruition, as well as the partnerships with local businesses as they seek to hire the course graduates.”

The training course is part of the community college system’s Skills for Success program, which rapidly delivers workforce training developed in partnership with Alabama’s businesses and industries.

Participants in the WCCD Food and Beverage Services course will gain a general knowledge of the key terminology and best practices used in customer service, food and kitchen safety, management principles, beverage service, and essential cooking techniques in Alabama’s hospitality industry. The program will go over the laws and regulations that affect food and beverage business services and facilities management, as well as purchasing procedures and how to manage inventory regarding labor and food costs.

Participants will also learn about professional soft skills such as customer service, how to answer phone calls, oversee hotel and kitchen staff, conflict resolution and inspect dining and serving areas.

Dean Mitchell, Executive Director of the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce stated, “The hospitality and food/beverage industry in Dothan and the Wiregrass is a critical part of the local economy, and this free training is critical to its continued success. There are an abundant amount of hotel, food, and beverage employment opportunities, and this training will provide the foundation toward success and upward mobility for new and existing employees. This is an excellent program for our citizens and our local economy, and we encourage all to participate.”

“This collaborative effort to make beneficial training accessible to our community is a model that should be replicated throughout our region,” said Ann Marie Carr, Southeast AlabamaWorks Executive Director. “We are thankful for the partners who saw a need in our hospitality industry and sought to provide a solution to meet those needs. Southeast AlabamaWorks will always support programs that provide opportunities for citizens to improve their station in life while fulfilling the workforce needs of our local businesses.”

“Workforce development remains the top priority for our hospitality partners throughout the Dothan area,” stated Aaron McCreight, President and CEO of Visit Dothan. “It is of upmost importance that our visitors receive the highest level of customer service during their stay. This program will go a long way in preparing our future and current workforce to provide just that. We are thrilled to be a partner in this critical endeavor.”

Wiregrass Rehabilitation Center’s Executive Director Paul Lee said, “WRC is pleased to be a collaborative partner with this training course to provide a skilled and available workforce.” Lee added, “This is especially appreciated during the most challenging of times for our hospitality industry. Courses such as this will help position the industry for sustainable growth over the coming decade.”

In future offerings, the hands-on skills lab portion of the Food and Beverage Services training courses will be housed in the new community youth center (formerly Grandview Elementary School) which is currently being renovated by former NFL player and Dothan native Izell Reese.

For more information on the WCCD Food and Beverage Services course, please contact Joe Johnson at jjohnson@wallace.edu or 334-556-2390.

Information can also be found by visiting wallace.edu/wfd.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

