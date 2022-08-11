Wallace renews agreement with Dothan Library

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Wallace Community College-Dothan (WCCD), Learning Resources Centers Systems (LRC), and the Dothan Houston County Library Systems (DHCLS) have renewed their Library Cooperative Agreement.

This deal allows both facilities to provide library privileges to patron, students, staff, and faculty of each institution. Meaning that patrons of the DHCLS and WCCD students, faculty, and staff can have access to the resources and services provided by each library through a joint user status.

The renewal of the agreement will start on September 1, 2022 and will be in effect for two years.

“Wallace Community College is fortunate to have the support of the local community, including that of the Dothan Houston County Library System,” said A.P. Hoffman, WCCD LRC System Director. “The cooperative agreement is beneficial to patrons of Dothan Houston County Library and to students of Wallace Community College in that it enhances the resources and services available to both groups of library users. It is a relationship for which Wallace Community College is most appreciative.”

The DHCLS Library Director is also excited about the renewed agreement. “We welcome any opportunity to work together with our local education partners, whether they serve preschoolers, school-age children, or college-age students,” stated Chris Warren. “This cooperative agreement between DHCLS and WCCD makes sense and will only enhance our ability to support academic achievement, to encourage people to learn and to be curious, and to help people of all ages be successful in school and in life.”

The WCCD LRC systems currently provides a collection of about 40,000 bound volumes, 170 periodicals. 3,000 media software items, and electronic bibliographic databases. To learn more about these resources and services, visit www.wallace.edu/library.

The DHCLS serves a population of over 100,000 residents through the main library, two branches, a bookmobile, and an extensive selection of eBooks and other digital resources. They offer a variety of innovative services includes the Library of Things, a Seed Library, and Story Walks. There are also great programs for children, teens, and adults like storytimes, crafts, and job search assistance. To learn more about what DHCLS has to offer, you can visit their website here.

For more information about the Library Cooperative Agreement, contact A.P. Hoffman at ahoffman@wallace.edu.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

