U.S. Rep. Barry Moore holds Town Hall in Enterprise

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Congressman Barry Moore was in his hometown to hear what the community had to say and what they felt he should bring back to Washington.

Wednesday night, people flooded into the Enterprise Farmer’s Market for the chance to express their opinions to Congressman Moore.

Inflation, border control, and because of Enterprise’s proximity to Ft. Rucker, V.A. health benefits and vaccination requirements were some of the main topics of conversation during the Town Hall.

“I chose to serve on the Veteran’s Affairs Committee, very few freshmen do that, and a lot of times it’s because it’s such a heavy lift, but I am so proud of our team,” Congressman Moore said.

Another big topic of conversation was the recent ban on assault weapons.

Local business owner Jon Hunt attended the Town Hall to advocate for his customers. “They’re leaning on me to get my perspective on it, my opinion, things like that and I just thoughts it would be great to hear from Representative Moore tonight to you know, basically from the horse’s mouth on why the issue, where it was at, and current state up at the hill.”

Fielding questions and concerns in the town where he grew up was a special experience for Representative Moore. “It’s always great to come home. It’s great to be in the district and I’ve been out on farms today so to do a Town Hall tonight and have an opportunity to visit with the people that put me here, that’s kind of the exciting part of the job.”

Moore recently voted against the Inflation Reduction Act and the Assault Weapon Ban.

