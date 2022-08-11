Support the Ozark Boys & Girls club at 10th annual poker run event

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - Infidels Motorcycle Club of Alabama is hosting the 10th annual poker run and auction this Saturday.

Last year’s event raised over $2,000 for the Ozark Boys and Girls Club.

This weekend they hope to raise even more.

Ozark’s Boys and Girls Club relies on this funding to help children throughout the school year.

Their after-school program is currently servicing 168 kids across Dale County.

The money raised from this year’s poker run will serve many purposes.

“It is important for us because these are non-designated funds, which means that we can use these to enhance our programs, and our after-school homework time, explains Haley Ingram, Program Director for the Ozark Boys and Girls Club. “It helps us to be able to hire tutors to help these kids that are struggling to get better grades.”

Event registration kicks off Saturday, August 13th at Old Homestead Biker Wear at 10 am.

Riders are still being accepted.

Contact Brian (DASH) Redding, Infidels MC President, at (334) 379-8790 for additional information.

