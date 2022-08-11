PROGRAMMING ALERT: MeTV (4-2) back on the air

We are aware of an issue right now with MeTV (Channel 4-2) being off the air and currently only...
We are aware of an issue right now with MeTV (Channel 4-2) being off the air and currently only putting out commercials.(WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE (9:26 a.m.) - MeTV (4-2) is back on the air with regularly scheduled programming as of 9 a.m. central time.

ORIGINAL STORY

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - We are aware of an issue right now with MeTV (Channel 4-2) being off the air and currently only putting out commercials.

Our team is working to resolve this and will have the channel back up and running as soon as possible.

Thank you for your understanding.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Two arrested in bank fraud scam
Two arrested in bank fraud scam
Jeffrey Watford booking photo.
Dothan man indicted on charges he set downtown fires
Kenneth Young, age 61, was arrested and charged with Shooting into an Unoccupied Dwelling, 2nd...
Enterprise man charged after shots fired into home
Opp Police cancel Missing and Endangered Person Alert
Detectives said a man’s body was found buried in the sand on Hutchinson Island this week.
‘Freak accident’: Man dies after sand dune collapses on Florida beach, burying him

Latest News

WTVY News4 Now
News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends
Wallace Community College
WCCD to offer free hospitality food and beverage service training
Dothan Leisure Services, in partnership with the Dothan You Soccer Association, will host a...
Free Soccer Clinic on August 20
LaJeromeny Brown
New court date set for man accused of killing Huntsville STAC agent
Those fires were ignited about 15 minutes apart in a three-block area of Oates Street and the...
Dothan man indicted on charges he set downtown fires