PROGRAMMING ALERT: MeTV (4-2) back on the air

UPDATE (9:26 a.m.) - MeTV (4-2) is back on the air with regularly scheduled programming as of 9 a.m. central time.

ORIGINAL STORY

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - We are aware of an issue right now with MeTV (Channel 4-2) being off the air and currently only putting out commercials.

Our team is working to resolve this and will have the channel back up and running as soon as possible.

Thank you for your understanding.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.