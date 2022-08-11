Pattern Change In Sight

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – More scattered showers and thunderstorms will move across the Wiregrass Friday, before rain chances lower for the weekend. Temperatures will gradually warm in response, with lower 90s heading into next week. Better rain chances return again for Tuesday.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 71°.  Winds light SW.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. High near 87°. Winds SW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 71°.  Winds light W.

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 71° High: 90° 30%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 72° High: 91° 10%

MON: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 72° High: 93° 10%

TUE: Partly sunny, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 93° 40%

WED: Partly sunny, scattered showers & thunderstorms.  Low: 73° High: 88° 40%

THU: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 88° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW at 5-10 kts.  Seas offshore 2 feet.

