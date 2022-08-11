More sewer work comes to Dothan

More sewer repair work heads to Dothan streets
More sewer repair work heads to Dothan streets(MGN)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Suncoast, a contractor for the City of Dothan, is set to get started on more sewer line and lateral repairs.

Next week, August 15-19, 2022, Suncoast workers will be in the following areas:

  • Montezuma Avenue
  • Tacoma Street
  • North Pontiac Avenue
  • Dakota Street
  • North Cherokee Street

The City of Dothan encourages everyone to use caution while traveling in these areas. For those who live on these streets, there will be door hangers distributed with specific instructions regarding the work.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Two arrested in bank fraud scam
Two arrested in bank fraud scam
Jeffrey Watford booking photo.
Dothan man indicted on charges he set downtown fires
Opp Police cancel Missing and Endangered Person Alert
Kenneth Young, age 61, was arrested and charged with Shooting into an Unoccupied Dwelling, 2nd...
Enterprise man charged after shots fired into home
City mum on employees gone in feeding scandal
How many left city jobs in corruption scandal? City won’t say.

Latest News

Books at DHCLS
Wallace renews agreement with Dothan Library
hospitality
Local partnership works to ease Wiregrass hospitality industry challenges
Gasoline prices are dropping back toward the $4 a gallon mark, their lowest point in more than...
Gas prices dip just below $4 for the first time in 5 months
Poker run event
Support the Ozark Boys & Girls club at 10th annual poker run event