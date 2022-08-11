More sewer work comes to Dothan
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Suncoast, a contractor for the City of Dothan, is set to get started on more sewer line and lateral repairs.
Next week, August 15-19, 2022, Suncoast workers will be in the following areas:
- Montezuma Avenue
- Tacoma Street
- North Pontiac Avenue
- Dakota Street
- North Cherokee Street
The City of Dothan encourages everyone to use caution while traveling in these areas. For those who live on these streets, there will be door hangers distributed with specific instructions regarding the work.
