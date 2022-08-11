More sewer work comes to Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Suncoast, a contractor for the City of Dothan, is set to get started on more sewer line and lateral repairs.

Next week, August 15-19, 2022, Suncoast workers will be in the following areas:

Montezuma Avenue

Tacoma Street

North Pontiac Avenue

Dakota Street

North Cherokee Street

The City of Dothan encourages everyone to use caution while traveling in these areas. For those who live on these streets, there will be door hangers distributed with specific instructions regarding the work.

