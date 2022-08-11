Local partnership works to ease Wiregrass hospitality industry challenges

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The hospitality industry needs experienced workers.

To help meet the demand across the Wiregrass, several groups formed a partnership and are hosting free classes!

The very first “food and beverage services training course” is this weekend in Dothan.

It will allow people to learn skills they’d need to begin a career at a restaurant or hotel.

The course ranges from customer service to working hands-on with food.

The goal is to funnel workers into Wiregrass jobs.

“The reason really is because of all the hotels and restaurants that we have in the Wiregrass and the hospitality industry specifically, really to help that entry level and mid-level workforce need,” says Joe Johnson, Director of Workforce Development at Wallace College. “The training can be online, and the hands-on labs will be completed in a commercial kitchen where we go through a lot of different scenarios.”

Wallace College teamed up with the Dothan Chamber, Visit Dothan, Southeast Alabama Works, and Wiregrass Rehabilitation Center for the training.

They plan to offer more classes as they’re needed.

Anyone who takes the course will get a certificate of completion from Wallace and a credential through the Alabama Community College system.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.