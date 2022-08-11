Grab the rain gear today

SYNOPSIS – Today will bring us the best chance of rain so far this week, showers are already moving in from the Gulf. This will keep temperatures this afternoon cooler in the middle 80s for highs. Tomorrow will bring another chance of rain and afternoon highs in the upper 80s. Rain chances will start to drop over the weekend and temperatures will start to warm back into the lower 90s by the start of next week.

TODAY – Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. High near 85°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 60%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy, a few showers. Low near 72°. Winds Light SW 10%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy, chance of rain. High near 87°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 50%

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 90° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 91° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 92° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 93° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 93° 20%

THUR: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 94° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 95° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY - Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW 5-10 kts. Seas 2 ft

