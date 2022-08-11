Governor Ivey’s office denies health rumors

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The office of Alabama Governor Kay Ivey released a statement countering an opinion piece that questions her lack of public appearances and personal health.

Gina Maiola, Communications Director for the Governor’s office, sent out the following message on behalf of Ivey at 12:08 p.m. on August 11:

“When it’s a slow news day in the summer, rumors run rampant in the Capital City. While I did not want to give any credibility to these bogus rumors, I do want to be sure to clear the air and set the record straight. Governor Ivey is doing great, and she continues to thank the Good Lord for keeping her healthy and cancer-free. We look forward to her leading the state of Alabama for years to come.”

The statement was released following an opinion piece posted by AL.com on Thursday. You can read that in its entirety here.

