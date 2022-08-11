Free Soccer Clinic on August 20

Westgate Soccer Complex will host a coaching and players clinic.
By Ty Storey
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Leisure Services, in partnership with the Dothan Youth Soccer Association, will host a soccer clinic for coaches and players.

The clinic will be on Saturday, August 20 at the Westgate Soccer Complex at 201 Recreation Road. The event is free for all participants.

The clinic for coaches will be held from 9:30 a.m. - 11 a.m., with a box lunch included.

The players clinic, which will be open to 125 six to twelve year olds currently registered in the Fall soccer program, will go from noon - 2 p.m.

You must register at www.dothanleisureservices.org/registration.

For additional information on this event, you can contact Kenny Thompson at (334) 615-3700 or email kthompson@dothan.org.

