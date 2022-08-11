Former Dothan Wolve turning heads for the Troy Trojans

TROY, Ala. (WTVY) -- Former Dothan Wolve Jabre Barber had a sneaky season in 2021.

The wide receiver caught 32 passes for 324 yards and three touchdowns.

Barber has been key in helping the Trojans get better on the other side of the ball.

Team leader Carlton Martial mentioning how important Barber has been in helping this defense be as good as they are.

