Flights from Dothan to Atlanta chopped to 2

By Ken Curtis
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The number of flights in and out of the Dothan Airport is dwindling once again.

Already down to three daily, another flight is set to be eliminated this fall.

Of the flights remaining, one will depart mid-morning and the other late afternoon.

Delta issued a statement to News 4 this afternoon.

“We are constantly evaluating our network strategy based on a myriad of factors related to market and operating conditions. Therefore, we can confirm that a recent adjustment made to our network plans will include a reduction in our Dothan-Atlanta service from three to two daily flights beginning in October. We don’t have anything further to share on future scheduling at this time beyond the October update.”

Envoy Airlines the Delta Connections contracts with Delta to provide service to some of its markets, including Dothan.

