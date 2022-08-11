Flights from Dothan to Atlanta chopped to 2

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The number of flights in and out of the Dothan Airport is dwindling once again.

Already down to three daily, another flight is set to be eliminated this fall.

Of the flights remaining, one will depart mid-morning and the other late afternoon.

Delta issued a statement to News 4 this afternoon.

“We are constantly evaluating our network strategy based on a myriad of factors related to market and operating conditions. Therefore, we can confirm that a recent adjustment made to our network plans will include a reduction in our Dothan-Atlanta service from three to two daily flights beginning in October. We don’t have anything further to share on future scheduling at this time beyond the October update.”

Envoy Airlines the Delta Connections contracts with Delta to provide service to some of its markets, including Dothan.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.