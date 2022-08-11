How many have left city jobs in corruption scandal? City won’t say.

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The city of Dothan won’t say how many of its employees no longer have jobs amid a criminal investigation into its feeding program.

“Since there are on-going proceedings, we can’t comment on this, at this time,” spokesperson Vincent Vincent said.

However, sources tell WTVY News 4 that several workers are no longer employed.

One thing not in doubt is the status of Stephanie Wingfield, who managed the feeding program.

She was terminated several weeks ago after an audit allegedly revealed that she falsified paperwork to receive reimbursement for meals.

Wingfield has not been charged, though there is an ongoing police investigation to determine if laws have been broken in the federally program.

If like investigations in other cities, the probe centers on whether the government was billed for meals either never prepared or illegally served.

Wingfield, a 23-year city employee, is also accused of revealing to a Dothan restaurant the bid another restaurant so it could undercut the price.

Wingfield appealed her firing, but the Dothan Personnel Board has not ruled whether she should get her job back.

Her attorney claims she is a scapegoat.

Upper management of the Department of Leisure Services that oversees the feeding program approved Wingfield’s paperwork, but claims they knew nothing of deception until an audit revealed it in February.

