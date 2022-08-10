Wives of Alabama football coaches help landscape Habitat for Humanity home

TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (Tuscaloosa) -The first lady of Alabama football got her hands dirty Wednesday morning and she wasn’t alone.

Terry Saban along with several wives of Alabama football coaches spent about two hours landscaping the newest Habitat home in Tuscaloosa.

As a rule of thumb the Nick’s Kids Foundation builds a house for every championship. Even though the Crimson Tide lost to Georgia in this year’s title game, Terry Saban decided to break the rules and build house number 18 and a half.

“But we came so close to getting house number 19 that I thought it was only fair to the family waiting for us to win that last game to have a Habitat house so we decided for winning the SEC Championship and for beating the team that eventually won the National Championship that we should go ahead and build the house number 18 and a half,” said Terry Saban.

Terry Saban and the wives of other Alabama football coaches spent Wednesday helping landscape a Habitat home. (WBRC)

“I feel it’s very exciting to have them out to put out my landscaping for me.. to be honest it’s a blessing,” said Kanika Cotton.

Terry Saban and the wives of other Alabama football coaches spent Wednesday helping landscape a Habitat home. (WBRC)

The official dedication of Cotton’s home will take place Thursday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.