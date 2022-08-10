Two arrested in bank fraud scam

By WTVY Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - Two people were arrested Tuesday in connection to a possible bank fraud scam.

Ozark Police Department began an investigation on July 22, 2022 after receiving information regarding the scam.

Results of the investigation found that Ozark residents Karlos Flucker (22) and Brandon Grubbs (21) were running a system to create fake checks and debit cards.

Karlos Flucker, 22
Karlos Flucker, 22(Ozark Police Department)
Brandon Grubbs, 21, theft by deception 1st degree
Brandon Grubbs, 21, theft by deception 1st degree(Ozark Police Department)

A search warrant was issued and OPD found computer hardware skimmer downloaders, blank check paper, and several dozen checks all printed in different business’s names.

Both suspects were arrested. Flucker is charged with Criminal Computer Tampering and Encoding Data Fraud. Grubbs is charged with Theft by Deception in the 1st Degree.

Both have been booked into the Dale County jail with no bond currently set.

