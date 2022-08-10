Sesame Place to train employees on diversity and inclusion

This photo from July 30, 2018, shows the Sesame Place sign at the theme park's location in...
This photo from July 30, 2018, shows the Sesame Place sign at the theme park's location in Langhorne, Pennsylvania. The theme park received criticism after a video of a costumed character snubbing two 6-year-old Black girls during a parade went viral.(Martin Lewison / CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Sesame Street-themed park has announced the implementation of diversity and inclusion training for its employees.

The announcement Tuesday follows a $25 million class-action lawsuit alleging multiple incidents of discrimination after outcry sparked from a viral video of a costumed character snubbing two 6-year-old Black girls during a parade at Sesame Place in Pennsylvania.

Jodi Brown said after she posted her video, others posted similar incidents of Black children being ignored by the same character. (Source: CNN)

The park, which is operated by SeaWorld Parks, says in the statement that all employees will be mandated to participate in training created to address bias, promote inclusion and prevent discrimination by the end of September.

An attorney says the family of one of the 6-year-olds is expected to meet with the SeaWorld CEO on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coley's McCraney is led from the Dale County Courthouse in this 2019 photo.
No shows threaten McCraney murder trial
Murder suspect Coley McCraney is escorted into the Dale County courthouse on March 17, 2022
Lack of jury puts McCraney’s murder trial back on shelf
Police said the truck was 'literally split in two.'
10 children, 2 adults taken to hospital after crash splits truck in 2
Human remains found in Wicksburg
Daleville Police Department
Daleville Police requesting help in attempted robbery assault investigation

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump waves as he departs Trump Tower, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in New...
Trump says he took the Fifth Amendment in NY investigation
The man's van had been targeted for its catalytic converter three times over the past year.
CAUGHT ON CAM: Repeat catalytic converter theft victim fights would-be thief
Medicare scam
SARCOA warns Medicare recipients of new scam
A new report indicates runaway inflation may be cooling, but prices are still hot. (CNN, POOL,...
Slowing inflation fuels hopes for lower prices
An elderly woman was killed in a dog attack on Tuesday morning, according to Las Vegas...
‘She was screaming’: Family says 89-year-old grandmother killed in pit bull attack