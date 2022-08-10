SARCOA warns Medicare recipients of new scam

Medicare scam
Medicare scam(WTVY)
By Meredith Blair
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - SARCOA, Area Agency on Aging, wants Medicare beneficiaries to beware of a new scam going around, claiming to offer “free genetic testing.”

It claims Medicare fully covers a cheek swab that tests for different cancers, plus a variety of genetic or hereditary diseases.

The goal is to get access to your Medicare and social security numbers.

SARCOA’s attorney’s advice is to be weary if you receive a request such as this and contact your provider to ensure it’s real.

“Consult with your doctor first,” says Bobby Hamil, SARCOA’s Staff Attorney. “Ask if this is sounds like something you would benefit from. It may be legit, but at least consult with the professionals and get their opinion before you go forward and provide information that might be a risky venture that comes back to haunt you.”

SARCOA suggests watching for and reporting mistakes in Medicare payments.

If you suspect or know someone else is using your Medicare or social security number, contact the Alabama Senior Medicare Patrol at 1-888-671-5246.

