Prichard Police: Man impersonates officer, kidnaps victim and tries to extort victim’s family

Man accused of impersonating an officer(WALA)
By Shelby Myers
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Investigators said Byron Thomas pretended he was a police officer, kidnapped another man, and tried to extort the victim’s family for more than $8,000.

Prichard Police said Thomas went to the man’s house on Benjamin Street in an old sheriff’s deputy cruiser he bought at an auction. According to detectives, Thomas told the man he had a warrant for his arrest, handcuffed and shackled him, then put him in his car.

Prichard Police said Thomas drove around until the victim’s family promised to pay him $8,300. When Thomas went to take the victim back to his family, Prichard officers were waiting on him.

Prichard Police said they found handcuffs, tactical gear, and a wallet with the Mobile Police Department’s logo inside his vehicle. Detectives said Thomas admitted to buying some of the equipment, like lights for the cruiser, on amazon and the wallet at a local store.

Police said Thomas did it because he owed the $8,300 to someone else.

Thomas is facing extortion and impersonating an officer charges. His bond is set at $20,000 and he’s expected to be back in court Thursday.

