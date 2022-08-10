More Rain Ahead

SYNOPSIS – Deep moisture and energy aloft will combine to produce more showers and thunderstorms at times for Thursday and Friday. Rain chances drop over the weekend with temperatures starting to rebound. Meanwhile, we’ll watch for potential tropical development over the Western Gulf early this weekend, headings towards Texas.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 72°. Winds light SE.

TOMORROW – Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. High near 85°. Winds S at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly to mostly cloudy, a few showers possible. Low near 72°. Winds light SW.

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly sunny, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 87° 50%

SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 90° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 72° High: 91° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 72° High: 92° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 74° High: 93° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 93° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

