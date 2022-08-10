Grocer starts community donation program to support local schools

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company of Winn-Dixie Stores is pleased to announce a community donation program.

The three-week program is set to benefit more that 420 public schools throughout the Southeast.

Now through August 30, Winn-Dixie customers are encouraged to support their local schools by rounding up their grocery bill to the nearest dollar or by purchasing a reusable shopping bag for $2.99.

Every cent raised at the register and $1 from each reusable bag will be donated to the store’s local school where it will support teachers, staff, and students as the prepare for the 2022-23 school year.

Chief People Officer of SEG understands that inflation has become an issue for many people when shopping for groceries and an added donation on top of that can be a difficult decision. “We are also listening to our customers who are having to make the difficult decision to cut back on spending to cover expenses for the upcoming school year. That’s why we are offering additional ways our customers can save on groceries and supplies they need most as students head back to class.”

To help combat these inflationary worries, SEG is offering a variety of ways to save as families, teachers, and school staff get the items they need most for back-to-school. Now through September 6, if you purchase $35 in participating items, you can earn a $10 digital coupon with the Winn-Dixie app.

Be sure to visit your local Winn-Dixie stores for back to school savings and to support your community.

To learn more about the donation program and all of the additional savings SEG is offering, you can visit their website here.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.