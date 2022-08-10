Enterprise man charged after shots fired into home

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - A Tuesday evening shots fired call led to the arrest of an Enterprise man, according to police.

At 7:00 p.m. on August 9, Enterprise Police responded to the incident in the 100 block of Woodfield Place. Upon arrival on the scene, it was discovered that a suspected resident had shot into a neighbor’s home.

After failed attempts to get the suspect to surrender, Enterprise Police requested assistance from the ALEA State Tactical Team. The suspect ultimately surrendered at 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning without further incident.

The man, identified as Kenneth Young, age 61, was arrested and charged with Shooting into an Unoccupied Dwelling, 2nd Degree Stalking, and Menacing.

Young was transported to the Coffee County Jail where he currently resides. Additional charges may be pending, according to police.

