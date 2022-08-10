Elba City Schools to maintain salary schedule

By Caroline Gerhart
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Elba City Schools hosted a specially called board meeting today where they discussed the salary schedule.

Superintendent of Elba City Schools Chris Moseley spoke at today’s meeting. “This salary schedule is going to help Elba City Schools as a district moving forward so that they’re not in a position that they’ve been in prior to me being here when we did not have any money.

The board voted to maintain their current salary schedule for the 2022-2023 school year.

Assistant Principal of Elba high school Jason Tucker requested to appear before the board members in hopes of the salary schedule being revised.

The new guidelines affect administrative positions at Elba City Schools. Some of those employees are excluded from the regular schedule and instead have individually negotiated contracts.

Moseley expressed in the meeting that the decision wasn’t a personal one and that the board had to do what was best for the district as a whole.

