Better chance of rain today

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – A better chance of some afternoon showers and storms today, rain chances will increase over the next two days so keep the rain gear on hand. Afternoon highs today will be in the lower 90s but will be stuck in the upper 80s for Thursday and Friday. The weekend looks drier with temperatures in the lower 90s, we will start to warm up a little heading into the middle of next week.

TODAY – Partly cloudy, chance of rain. High near 92°. Winds SE 5-10 mph 40%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 72°. Winds Light SE 5%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy, chance of rain. High near 88°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 60%

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 89° 50%

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 90° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 91° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 70° High: 92° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 93° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 90° 30%

THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 90° 40%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY - Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE 10 kts. Seas 2 ft

