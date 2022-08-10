Annual rodeo raises money for local high school graduates

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - For 31 years the Pike County Cattlemen’s Association has used their annual rodeo to promote agriculture in the community.

The event includes bull riding, barrel racing, bareback bronc riding, and more.

President Dick Barnett says competitors each year are passionate about what they do. “It is good, clean, family fun, and they’re out here watching folks compete that’ll do it just because the enjoy it, not to make a living.”

In addition to providing an event in this arena filled with family fun, the Pike County Cattlemen’s Association is also working to help high school graduates reach their goals.

Each year, the Cattlemen raise money for scholarships benefitting local high school graduates. They specifically look to award them to students seeking a career in agriculture.

While they don’t have a specific goal they hope to raise, the Cattlemen are excited to ass to their fund through the rodeo.

“This year, so far, we’ve raised just about $17,000 towards those scholarships,” Barnett says.

The rodeo hopes to encourage the future of agriculture by getting children involved in their Western Festival.

Sponsored by Alabama AG Credit, the Western Festival will introduce children to mutton bust’n, stick horse racing, and an obstacle course.

Ashley Merrit is excited to pass on the tradition of the rodeo to her children. “They put in so many events for youth and support our livestock exhibitors. I myself grew up through that program and now I have the opportunity that my children get to participate.”

The rodeo is on August 26 and 27 at the Pike County Cattlemen Park in Troy, AL.

Advanced tickets are $10 and and $12 at the door. Children 12 and under get in free.

