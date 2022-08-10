Alabama receiver JoJo Earle out with fractured foot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama head coach Nick Saban announced during a press conference that receiver JoJo Earle suffered a Jones fracture in his foot during practice, sidelining him for six to eight weeks.

“He was doing a really, really good job, having a really good camp,” said Coach Saban. “Probably the best he’s been on a consistent basis. Just saw a guy that grew up and was playing with a lot of confidence.

Earle was named to the Freshman All-SEC Team as a return specialist in 2021.

Coach Saban said he hopes to see Earle back by “October 1.”

