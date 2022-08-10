2 Fort Benning soldiers killed in weather-related incident in North Ga.

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two Fort Benning soldiers died, and others were injured following a weather-related incident in North Georgia.

According to the Maneuver Center of Excellence and Fort Benning Public Affairs Office, the incident occurred at Yonah Mountain in Dahlonega, Ga., while participating in the second phase of a ranger training course.

It is still unclear the specific weather conditions that caused the incident. However, it happened in an area that belongs to the US Forestry Service but is used for Fort Benning’s ranger training.

Three additional personnel were also injured due to the incident. Army medics treated them before taking the three to the hospital, where they remained under watch.

Names of the soldiers and official details have yet to be released.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we learn more details on this incident.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coley's McCraney is led from the Dale County Courthouse in this 2019 photo.
No shows threaten McCraney murder trial
Murder suspect Coley McCraney is escorted into the Dale County courthouse on March 17, 2022
Lack of jury puts McCraney’s murder trial back on shelf
Police said the truck was 'literally split in two.'
10 children, 2 adults taken to hospital after crash splits truck in 2
Human remains found in Wicksburg
Daleville Police Department
Daleville Police requesting help in attempted robbery assault investigation

Latest News

Medicare scam
SARCOA warns Medicare recipients of new scam
Man accused of impersonating an officer
Prichard Police: Man impersonates officer, kidnaps victim and tries to extort victim’s family
Jeffrey Watford booking photo.
Dothan man indicted on charges he set downtown fires
UAH Alert warns people to evacuate and stay away from the Material Science Building.
UAH Materials Science, Optics Buildings briefly evacuated following chemical spill
Air pollution and smog.
Number of annual stagnant days are increasing in Alabama