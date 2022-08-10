2 Fort Benning soldiers killed in weather-related incident in North Ga.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two Fort Benning soldiers died, and others were injured following a weather-related incident in North Georgia.

According to the Maneuver Center of Excellence and Fort Benning Public Affairs Office, the incident occurred at Yonah Mountain in Dahlonega, Ga., while participating in the second phase of a ranger training course.

It is still unclear the specific weather conditions that caused the incident. However, it happened in an area that belongs to the US Forestry Service but is used for Fort Benning’s ranger training.

Three additional personnel were also injured due to the incident. Army medics treated them before taking the three to the hospital, where they remained under watch.

Names of the soldiers and official details have yet to be released.

