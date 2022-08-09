Troy and Eagle Eye Outfitters to Host Kickoff Event

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Troy fans are invited to join T-Roy, Troy Cheerleaders and members of the Troy Athletics Staff at Eagle Eye Outfitters in Dothan Saturday, August 13, from 12-4 p.m., where new Troy merchandise will be available for purchase.

“Our fall sports seasons are quickly approaching, and this event is a great way to ensure our fans are loaded up with the latest Troy apparel for the upcoming season as several new items continue to be added,” Director of Athletics Brent Jones said. “Eagle Eye is an amazing partner of Troy Athletics who is committed to helping us Pack The Vet this season, and we are looking forward to another great kickoff event.”

Brand new Troy apparel will be available for fans of all ages to purchase as we prepare for the upcoming fall seasons. Door prizes will be given away throughout the afternoon, and fans who purchase $75 or more in Troy merchandise will receive a coupon for two free tickets to Troy’s football home opener against Alabama A&M on Sept. 10. Additionally, fans will be able to pick up their free Troy Football schedule poster and schedule card at the event.

Located at 3535 Ross Clark Circle in Dothan, Eagle Eye Outfitters also has an outstanding selection of Troy merchandise online at //shopeagleeye.com/troy. In addition, Mural City Coffee Co. will also be on hand during the event with opportunities to purchase their officially licensed Trojan Blend coffee.

