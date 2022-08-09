Summertime Sea Breeze

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - During the summertime when temperatures warm we start to see pop up afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Some of this is because of the Sea Breeze. This is something that happens when the land warms faster than the water, causing high pressure over the water where air sinks and low pressure over land where the air rises. Air flows from high pressure to low pressure so the air will flow from the water to the land, and the warmer air over the land rises which helps form clouds.

