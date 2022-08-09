State Superintendent addresses back-to-school health concerns

students
(WTVY)
By Meredith Blair
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey is happy to say for the first time since 2019, all schools in our state will return in-person on the first day of school.

We may not be out of the woods just yet though.

A summer spike in covid cases across our state begs the question: Will this affect the 2022-2023 school year?

Schools don’t have mask mandates in place, and many kids aren’t vaccinated.

As far as monkeypox goes, Mackey says his team is keeping a close eye on the matter.

The lack of current juvenile cases is reassuring.

“Even though it could be an issue down the road, people getting quarantined, having to shut down a school here or there because there may not be enough workers, it’s not something like covid and that transmissibility, so we don’t think it will effect schools,” explains Dr. Mackey.

His priority is keeping students in the classroom, as long as it’s safe to do so.

