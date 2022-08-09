Several Wiregrass counties eligible for McDonald’s “Golden Grants Program”

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Teachers and organization leaders are called to apply for McDonald’s “Golden Grants Program” which is aimed to help advance education and resources in their local communities.

“This year, 36 Golden Grants will be awarded based on creativity, innovation, need and hands-on application of projects:

• 36- $500 grants

Activities that qualify for a Golden Grant include arts and crafts programs, education initiatives, mentorship and empowerment programs, after-school programs, community service outreach, sporting programs, technology and COVID-19 relief efforts. Activities and programs must be executed by Dec. 31, 2023 in one of the counties listed on www.goldengrantsal.com.”

The following Wiregrass counties are eligible to apply:

Houston

Coffee

Dale

Geneva

Crenshaw

Covington

Eligible teachers and organizations are invited to submit an application at www.goldengrantsal.com. The deadline to enter is Aug. 31, 2022 and grant recipients will be announced in October 2022.

