Rain Chances Continue
From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
SYNOPSIS – Daily pop-up showers and thunderstorms will continue for the remainder of the week. Thursday and Friday look to be the wettest days, with the extra cloud cover and rain keeping temperatures a little below normal.
TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 72°. Winds light S-SE.
TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. High near 92°. Winds S at 5-10 mph.
TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 72°. Winds light S.
EXTENDED
THU: Scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 88° 60%
FRI: Scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 89° 50%
SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 90° 30%
SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 72° High: 91° 20%
MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 70° High: 92° 20%
TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 72° High: 93° 20%
COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.
