Rain Chances Continue

SYNOPSIS – Daily pop-up showers and thunderstorms will continue for the remainder of the week. Thursday and Friday look to be the wettest days, with the extra cloud cover and rain keeping temperatures a little below normal.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 72°. Winds light S-SE.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. High near 92°. Winds S at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 72°. Winds light S.

EXTENDED

THU: Scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 88° 60%

FRI: Scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 89° 50%

SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 90° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 72° High: 91° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 70° High: 92° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 72° High: 93° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.