Rain Chances Continue

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Daily pop-up showers and thunderstorms will continue for the remainder of the week. Thursday and Friday look to be the wettest days, with the extra cloud cover and rain keeping temperatures a little below normal.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 72°.  Winds light S-SE.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. High near 92°. Winds S at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 72°.  Winds light S.

EXTENDED

THU: Scattered showers & thunderstorms.  Low: 72° High: 88° 60%

FRI: Scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 89° 50%

SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 90° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 72° High: 91° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 70° High: 92° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 72° High: 93° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 10-15 kts.  Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Pike served as the Athletic Director and Vernon High School Football Coach.
UPDATE: FWC officials confirm Vernon Football coach was involved in fatal boating accident
Human remains found in Wicksburg
Jeannette McCraney speaks to reporters about her husband’s arrest on April 3, 2019.
Ozark judge will permit suspected killer’s wife to alibi husband
Coley's McCraney is led from the Dale County Courthouse in this 2019 photo.
No shows threaten McCraney murder trial
Vincent's one remaining police officer turned in a resignation.
Alabama town disbands police department over racist text

Latest News

Sea Breeze
Sea Breeze Explainer
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 08-09-22
The pop up rain chances continues
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 08-09-22
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 08-09-22
weather
Meteorologist Emily Acton