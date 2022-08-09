The pop up rain chances continues

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Another quiet morning with the chance of a few pop up isolated showers and storms this afternoon. Better rain chances come in tomorrow and will stick around the rest of the week which will help keep temperatures cooler in the lower 90s. Rain chances will stick around through the weekend with a stalled frontal boundary over the area.

TODAY – Partly cloudy, chance of rain. High near 92°. Winds S 5-10 mph 30%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 73°. Winds Light S 5%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy, chance of rain. High near 92°. Winds S 5-10 mph 40%

EXTENDED

THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 91° 40%

FRI: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 91° 40%

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 92° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 91° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 70° High: 90° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 92° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 91° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY - Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE 5-10 kts. Seas 2 ft

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton>

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Pike served as the Athletic Director and Vernon High School Football Coach.
UPDATE: FWC officials confirm Vernon Football coach was involved in fatal boating accident
Human remains found in Wicksburg
Jeannette McCraney speaks to reporters about her husband’s arrest on April 3, 2019.
Ozark judge will permit suspected killer’s wife to alibi husband
Coley's McCraney is led from the Dale County Courthouse in this 2019 photo.
No shows threaten McCraney murder trial
Vincent's one remaining police officer turned in a resignation.
Alabama town disbands police department over racist text

Latest News

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 08-09-22
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 08-09-22
weather
Meteorologist Emily Acton
WTVY 4WARN Weather
Afternoon rain continues this week
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 08-08-22
Isolated showers and storms to start off the week