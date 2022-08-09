The pop up rain chances continues

SYNOPSIS – Another quiet morning with the chance of a few pop up isolated showers and storms this afternoon. Better rain chances come in tomorrow and will stick around the rest of the week which will help keep temperatures cooler in the lower 90s. Rain chances will stick around through the weekend with a stalled frontal boundary over the area.

TODAY – Partly cloudy, chance of rain. High near 92°. Winds S 5-10 mph 30%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 73°. Winds Light S 5%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy, chance of rain. High near 92°. Winds S 5-10 mph 40%

EXTENDED

THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 91° 40%

FRI: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 91° 40%

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 92° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 91° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 70° High: 90° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 92° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 91° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY - Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE 5-10 kts. Seas 2 ft

