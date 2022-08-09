Pet of the Week: Meet Mateo

By WTVY Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Mateo is this weeks “Pet of the Week”! He is a 3-month old tabby cat with lots of energy and lots of love to give.

If you are interested in getting to learn more about Mila or to meet her in person, we encourage you to contact the Dothan Animal Shelter at (334) 615-4620 to set up a time to head over to introduce yourself. The shelter is located at 295 Jerry Drive, and is open Monday-Friday from 8 A.M.-5 P.M. You can also find some up to date looks at any of the animals up for adoption at the shelter by visiting the ‘Dothan Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets’ Facebook page HERE.

