Key figures in the Coley McCraney murder trial

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Jury selection is underway in the murder trial of Coley McCraney. McCraney is accused of killing J.B. Beasley and Tracy Hawlett in July of 1999.

Here is a look at the key figures in this case.

DEFENSE

David Harrison - David Harrison has been practicing law in the Wiregrass for decades. He’s no stranger to high-profile and sometimes controversial cases. Harrison represented Country Crossing Owner Ronnie Gilley when he pleaded guilty in the Alabama bingo investigation. His first murder trial was in 2006 when he represented Richard Jenkins, who was convicted of murder in the death of Mike Brown in Geneva County.

PROSECUTION

Kirke Adams - Kirke Adams is the current district attorney for Dale and Geneva counties. Kirke graduated from Jones School of Law, Faulkner University, with Juris Doctor Degree in December of 1996. Kirke was admitted to the Alabama State Bar in April 1997. He practiced law in the firm of Adams, Spivey & Adams from 1997 until January 2005. He was elected in 2004 as District Attorney for the 33rd Judicial Circuit.

David Emery - David Emery retired as District Attorney for the 33rd Judicial Circuit in 2005. He was the DA when the murders of Hawlett and Beasley occurred. Emery has worked for Adams in the DA’s office since his retirement. Emery is the lead prosecutor in this case.

Emmett Massey - Emmett Massey is an Assistant District Attorney for the 33rd Judicial Circuit. Massey has also served as an assistant DA in the Covington County District Attorney’s office. He will assist Emery with this case.

SUSPECT

Coley McCraney - Read more about McCraney HERE.

VICTIMS

OTHER KEY FIGURES

Tony Spivey - Tony Spivey was the police chief for the city of Ozark at the time of the crime. He retired in 2015 after almost 20 years with the police department.

Marlos Walker - Marlos Walker was the police chief at the time of the arrest of Coley McCraney. Walker and his team made the decision to hire Parabon, a forensic consulting firm specializing in genetic genealogy, to assist with the case.

John White - was the police chief for the city of Dothan at the time of the crime. White and his team assisted Ozark early on in their investigation.

