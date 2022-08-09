Ice and Lights returning for second season

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Leisure Services has announced the 2022-2023 Ice and Lights scheduled.

The ice skating rink will open its doors on Friday, November 25 at 11 a.m. They will remain open through mid-January so be sure to bundle up and skate your heart out this coming holiday season.

There is a skate fee of $10 per person which includes skates. If you’re an avid skater, there is an option to purchase a discount card for $50 per card that includes 8 skates.

The Ice and Lights rink will be available for private parties and groups. Rates can be found on their website, www.iceskatedothan.com.

A full schedule for the 2022-2023 season can be found below:

Ice and Lights 2022-2023 Schedule (Dothan Leisure Services)

Ice and Lights is excited to spend another season in Circle City and they encourage everyone to come out for parties, date nights, or just some family fun.

