Flashbang explodes in Mobile County deputy's hand during drug raid
By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile County Sheriff’s Office deputy suffered severe injuries to his hand when a flashbang grenade went off while he was still holding it.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at a home on Cedar Avenue at Hercules Street. Agents were attempting to get inside the house when the flashbang exploded prematurely, according to Sheriff Sam Cochran.

A second deputy suffered injuries to his face from shrapnel. The sheriff said the debris did not injure that deputy’s eyesight.

Officers at the scene rushed the deputies to the hospital for treatment and they will both survive.

Cochran said three people in the house were arrested on charges connected to fentanyl distribution.

