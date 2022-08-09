First day of school: DCS is ready for a great year

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - “Excitement, challenging, and normal,” is what Superintendent Dr. Dennis Coe hopes the new year brings for Dothan City Schools.

90 new teachers are stepping into DCS classrooms.

“Most of the time when you have new employees come in, you get a breath of fresh air, you get rejuvenation, you get excitement, and so that’s what we’re hoping for,” expresses Coe. “The children can sense that, the children sense passion.”

6th grader Emmy Rea walked through the front door of Kelly Springs Elementary with plans to run for SGA President this year.

“I’m really excited to get back into the routine of school and to see my old friends from years before and meet new friends,” says Rea.

Emmy wants younger students to know that school can be fun and not boring!

Her brother Theo Rea wants to see his classmates support each other.

Rea expresses, “Stand up for each other, and don’t let anybody bully them around.”

Dr. Coe hopes students get involved and don’t waste a moment, because as the saying goes: “these are the best days of their life.”

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.