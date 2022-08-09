EMBRACE Alabama Kids to host interest meeting via Zoom

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Embrace Alabama Kids is working to find foster homes for kids in the state, including right here in the Wiregrass, and they need your help.

On Wednesday, August 10th, at 9:30 a.m. they are hosting a ZOOM event to bring the conversation of the need for foster parents to the forefront. There will be an open mic opportunity for anyone who joins the meeting and has questions about becoming a foster parent.

Lyndi Collier said this is an opportunity for people who are even remotely interested in fostering to get information. She said if someone finds that they may not be the right fit for being a foster parent, but they may know someone who is, she encourages them to pass along the information.

She said there are never enough foster homes and right now a lot of homes are needed in the Southeast Alabama area.

“What happens is when DHR calls and they need a home for a three-year-old child, I have to look at my list and see, ‘Do I even have a home open for a three year old child?’” Collier said. “And I may not. We need some stay at home parents because day care is at a crisis right now in this area because of COVID, we have a lot of people that are just no longer in the day care business and we are struggling in that area.”

Click here to register for the interest meeting: https://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/eventReg?oeidk=a07ejadrfx3b0142082&oseq=&c=&ch=

