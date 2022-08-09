Daleville Police requesting help in attempted robbery assault investigation

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - According to the Daleville Department of Public Safety Investigations Division, on August 6, 2022 around 9:15 in the morning, The Daleville Police Department responded to Chestnut Street in regards to a firearms assault.

When officers arrived, a white female was found with a gunshot wound to the leg. During the investigation, authorities discovered the assault was in conjunction with a robbery attempt. The suspects entered the residence and were attempting to tie up one of the victims when they were surprised by the resident’s girlfriend as she exited the bedroom. It appeared gunshots were exchanged at that time, with only one of the victims being struck in the leg.

Suspects were described as two black males; one was wearing a white T-shirt and the other wearing a black T-shirt.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Daleville Police Department at 334-598-4442.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.