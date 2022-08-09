Beyond the Forecast: Mid hurricane season update

WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By Emily Acton
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Atlantic has been quiet for the first two months of the hurricane season. So far we have only seen three named storms in the Atlantic ( Alex, Bonnie, Colin) all of which have been tropical storms. Now this isn’t out of the ordinary to have a “slow” or “quiet” start to the season.

Tropical storm paths
Tropical storm paths(Tropical Atlantic)

This time last year we had four tropical storms and one hurricane. We went on to have sixteen named storms, four of which were categorized as “Major Hurricane(s)”.

So while we have not seen a lot of activity yet we still have a ways to go. We start to see an uptick in storms during the month of August, but the peak of hurricane season comes in the middle of September.

Atlantic Hurricane Basin
Atlantic Hurricane Basin(WTVY)

We have only used three names so far this season but here is a look at the rest of the names that could still be used.

Names
Names(NOAA)

