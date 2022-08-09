2022 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: New Brockton Gamecocks

NEW BROCKTON, Ala. (WTVY) -- The New Brockton Gamecocks have a senior heavy team entering the 2022 season. Four years with head coach Zach Holmes at the helm brings excitement throughout the development of the program.

