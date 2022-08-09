2022 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: New Brockton Gamecocks

By Nick Brooks
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BROCKTON, Ala. (WTVY) -- The New Brockton Gamecocks have a senior heavy team entering the 2022 season. Four years with head coach Zach Holmes at the helm brings excitement throughout the development of the program.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Pike served as the Athletic Director and Vernon High School Football Coach.
UPDATE: FWC officials confirm Vernon Football coach was involved in fatal boating accident
Human remains found in Wicksburg
Jeannette McCraney speaks to reporters about her husband’s arrest on April 3, 2019.
Ozark judge will permit suspected killer’s wife to alibi husband
Joshua Parks arrested in two-state double murder investigation.
Third suspect nabbed in two-state double murder
Archie Battersbee, a 12-year-old boy, had been in a coma for four months before dying Saturday...
12-year-old boy dies after taken off life support against family wishes

Latest News

Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Elba Tigers
2022 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Elba Tigers
Pike County
2022 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Pike County Bulldogs
Pike County
Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Pike County Bulldogs
Florala Wildcats
2022 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Florala Wildcats