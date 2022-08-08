Wiregrass Museum of Art to be featured on national tv show

By Sydney Brooks
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 3:39 PM CDT
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Located in the heart of Downtown Dothan, the Wiregrass Museum of Art will receive statewide and national attention with a feature on Simply Southern TV.

The show will premiere on WTVY-TV 4 in Dothan on Sundays at 10:30 A.M. and will rebroadcast on national cable network RFD-TV the following Wednesday August 17 at 3 P.M. Central time.

“Dothan has a reputation as an agricultural hub, but it also deserves a reputation as a hotspot for talented artists,” said Simply Southern TV co-host Mary Wilson. “We loved spending a day at the museum. It houses beautiful pieces, and the staff hosts special events that are sure to inspire creativity and innovation.”

Viewers can also catch the show on the following channels:

  • WLTZ-TV 38 in Columbus, Georgia, on Saturdays at 5 A.M.
  • WPMI-TV 15 in Mobile on Sundays at 6 A.M.
  • WBMA-TV 33/40 in Birmingham on Sundays at 6:30 A.M.
  • WAFF-TV 48 in Huntsville on Sundays at 9 A.M.
  • WAKA-TV 8 in Montgomery on Sundays at 10:30 A.M.
  • RFD-TV cable network on Wednesdays at 3 P.M.

Simply Southern TV is a 30-minute show that celebrates Alabama’s farmers, gardeners, makers, rural communities and one-of-a-kind destinations. Episodes are also available on the show’s website at www.SimplySouthernTV.net.

