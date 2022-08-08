WATCH: Pups ride tandem during the 2022 World Dog Surfing Championships

Three dogs enjoy a tandem surf at the World Dog Surfing Championships in Linda Mar Beach, California. (Source: @Jaycubalan / Amazing Animals+ / TMX)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 8:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINDA MAR BEACH, Calif. (Gray News) – Hundreds of people headed to the beach this weekend in northern California to see who would be named Top Dog in the 2022 World Dog Surfing Championships.

The event brought together the best in local and international dog surfing talent to compete in various categories.

Some pups rode solo, others rode with their canine pals and some dogs caught waves with their favorite humans.

There were several other activities on the land, including a dog beach fashion contest and dog adoptions.

At the end of the event, Skyler had a “pawsome” day and was the overall champ, taking home four awards, including Top Dog.

A crowd enjoyed the spectacle at the World Dog Surfing Championships in Linda Mar Beach, California. (Source: @regulatorynerd / Amazing Animals+ / TMX)

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pike served as the Athletic Director and Vernon High School Football Coach.
UPDATE: FWC officials confirm Vernon Football coach was involved in fatal boating accident
Joshua Parks arrested in two-state double murder investigation.
Third suspect nabbed in two-state double murder
Archie Battersbee, a 12-year-old boy, had been in a coma for four months before dying Saturday...
12-year-old boy dies after taken off life support against family wishes
The Sonoma County Coroner’s Office determined that “acute fentanyl intoxication” caused...
Parents of child who died from fentanyl charged with murder
Coley's McCraney is led from the Dale County Courthouse in this 2019 photo.
Judge strikes blow to accused coed killer Coley McCraney’s defense

Latest News

The Arizona left Ukraine on Monday carrying grain.
Nuclear plant in Ukraine is shelled; Rising dangers feared
Jury selection set to begin Monday in Coley McCraney murder trial
How jury selection could influence McCraney verdict
How jury selection could influence McCraney verdict
Judge rules McCraney's wife can attempt to alibi him
Judge rules McCraney's wife can attempt to alibi him
FILE - Attorney General Dana Nessel speaks during a news conference in Detroit, Thursday, Oct....
Report: Michigan AG seeks special prosecutor in 2020 probe