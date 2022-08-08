Teacher shortages stem from lack of candidates

Superintendent of Enterprise City Schools, Dr. Zel Thomas, said that while they are mostly staffed, they received a significantly low number of teacher candidates this year.
Enterprise City Schools had their first day on August 8.
Enterprise City Schools had their first day on August 8.(WTVY)
By Caroline Gerhart
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Teacher shortages have been a major issue to the start of this school year.

Superintendent of Enterprise City Schools, Dr. Zel Thomas, said that while they are mostly staffed, they received a significantly low number of teacher candidates this year.

Dr. Thomas says that it seems like colleges aren’t generating as many educators as they have in years past. Of course, a large part of this has to do with not as many people pursuing education as a major.

According to the most recent survey done by the American Association of Colleges for Teacher Education, fewer than 90,000 degrees were issued in the 2018-2019 school year.

“You know it’s kind of sad that’s the case,” said Dr. Thomas, “but you know hopefully there will be a shift, I think that’s part of the reason legislature made the change with the salary schedule and things of that nature. In hopes of luring people back into the educational realm, because it’s a very rewarding profession. This is year 29 for me.”

After 29 years in education, Dr. Thomas said that while being a teacher may not make you rich, the reward of watching a student grow in the classroom makes it worth it.

To learn more about Enterprise City School click HERE.

To see the survey by the American Association of Colleges for Teacher Education click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Pike served as the Athletic Director and Vernon High School Football Coach.
UPDATE: FWC officials confirm Vernon Football coach was involved in fatal boating accident
Jeannette McCraney speaks to reporters about her husband’s arrest on April 3, 2019.
Ozark judge will permit suspected killer’s wife to alibi husband
Joshua Parks arrested in two-state double murder investigation.
Third suspect nabbed in two-state double murder
Archie Battersbee, a 12-year-old boy, had been in a coma for four months before dying Saturday...
12-year-old boy dies after taken off life support against family wishes
Coley's McCraney is led from the Dale County Courthouse in this 2019 photo.
Judge strikes blow to accused coed killer Coley McCraney’s defense

Latest News

Big Dog Ranch Rescue is opening a second location in Alabama.
Largest cage-free no-kill dog rescue to open new location in Alabama
Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Elba Tigers
Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Elba Tigers
weather
Meteorologist Emily Acton
Students at Rucker Boulevard Elementary enjoy lunch on the first day of school.
School lunch costs rise across Wiregrass