Teacher shortages stem from lack of candidates

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Teacher shortages have been a major issue to the start of this school year.

Superintendent of Enterprise City Schools, Dr. Zel Thomas, said that while they are mostly staffed, they received a significantly low number of teacher candidates this year.

Dr. Thomas says that it seems like colleges aren’t generating as many educators as they have in years past. Of course, a large part of this has to do with not as many people pursuing education as a major.

According to the most recent survey done by the American Association of Colleges for Teacher Education, fewer than 90,000 degrees were issued in the 2018-2019 school year.

“You know it’s kind of sad that’s the case,” said Dr. Thomas, “but you know hopefully there will be a shift, I think that’s part of the reason legislature made the change with the salary schedule and things of that nature. In hopes of luring people back into the educational realm, because it’s a very rewarding profession. This is year 29 for me.”

After 29 years in education, Dr. Thomas said that while being a teacher may not make you rich, the reward of watching a student grow in the classroom makes it worth it.

