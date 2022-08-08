School lunch costs rise across Wiregrass

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Many students in Enterprise City Schools experienced a big change when buying lunch on their first day.

For the first time in two years, some students had to pay for their meals at school.

The USDA has had a waiver in place for non-profit schools across the country for the past two school years. It allowed them to serve breakfast and lunch to students free of charge. That waiver was not extended for the 2022-2023 school year.

Due to inflation Enterprise City Schools, including Rucker Boulevard Elementary, had to raise prices from 2019. The recent announcement of the local closure of dairy distributor, Borden, has also influenced this increase.

Superintendent of Enterprise City Schools, Dr. Zel Thomas, said that they aren’t even sure where their schools will be getting their milk from starting in October.

In 2019, Enterprise City School breakfast was $1.25 and lunch was $2.00, this year breakfast is $1.50 and lunch is $2.50.

While the waiver for free breakfast and lunch is no longer in effect, some students may qualify for reduced price meals. Parents can fill out a form online or in person to see if their child is eligible. Reduced price breakfast is 30 cents and lunch is 40 cents.

With the school year just beginning, only time will tell the impact that these price increases will have on students and their families.

“Of course it’s going to be a little bit of a shock because for two years, parents haven’t had to pay for lunches for any of their kids or breakfast for that matter,” said Dr. Thomas.

School breakfast and lunch prices vary across the Wiregrass:

