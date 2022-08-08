Ozark judge will permit accused killer’s wife to alibi husband

Jeanette McCraney’s testimony will not fully alibi Coley McCraney because the victims were last heard from about 90 minutes before her husband arrived home.
Jeannette McCraney speaks to reporters about her husband’s arrest on April 3, 2019.
Jeannette McCraney speaks to reporters about her husband’s arrest on April 3, 2019.(Ken Curtis/WTVY)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A judge will permit murder suspect Coley McCraney’s wife to testify in her husband’s upcoming trial.

She will claim McCraney arrived home a few minutes before 1 a.m. on August 1, 1999---the day 17-year-olds J.B. Beasley and Tracie Hawlett were found shot.

Dale County Judge William Filmore’s ruling came on Sunday in response to a defense request that he clarify an order that he had issued on Friday.

In that order, Filmore refused to permit testimony implicating others after one witness recanted her claims that a police officer killed the girls and he determined other evidence did not meet the threshold of relevancy.

Jeanette McCraney’s testimony will not fully alibi McCraney because the victims were last heard from about 90 minutes before her husband arrived home in Ozark where they resided near the crime scene.

However, McCraney’s attorneys are hoping Judge Filmore will permit testimony from a man who delivered newspapers in 1999 that could indicate that Ms. Beasley and Ms. Hawlett were still alive at near 3 a.m.

The judge will rule later whether that testimony will be permitted.

Jury selection in McCraney’s capital murder trial begins Monday.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

