Man arrested for third time in single week after hitting woman in face with bat

Nicholas Mainville was arrested three times in one week, according to police.
Nicholas Mainville was arrested three times in one week, according to police.(Kansas Dept. of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW/Gray News) - A man who was arrested for nonviolent crimes twice last week was later arrested Thursday morning after he hit a woman in the face with a baseball bat, according to WIBW.

The Riley County Police Department says around 2:30 a.m. officers were called for reports of an aggravated battery around 2:30 a.m. Aug. 4.

When officials arrived at the scene, they said a 42-year-old woman reported that a man, later identified as 41-year-old Nicholas Mainville, allegedly hit her in the face with a baseball bat.

The woman was rushed to a hospital in Manhattan, Kansas for treatment of her injuries.

Mainville was arrested and booked for aggravated battery.

Mainville was previously arrested Tuesday with a female co-conspirator for the theft of military uniforms and other items from the bed of a woman’s truck. RCPD said he bonded out for this crime around 7:30 p.m. that day.

Around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, RCPD said Mainville was arrested for the second time that week for distribution of opiates, criminal carry of weapons and use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia. He again bonded out of jail around 12:15 a.m. on Thursday, just over 2 hours before the third crime took place.

RCPD noted that Mainville remains confined to the Riley Co. Jail in lieu of bond this time.

